First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 2,615 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,545 shares of company stock worth $81,874,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $452.58. 7,772,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,336,169. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $456.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.40. The firm has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

