First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 6,100 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,035,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,745 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $68.25. 6,661,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,349,750. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

