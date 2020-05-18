Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) President Buys $14,829.60 in Stock

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) President Matthew Conlin bought 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $14,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,029,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,649.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Conlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Matthew Conlin bought 2,195 shares of Fluent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $3,929.05.

Shares of Fluent stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $126.54 million, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.43. Fluent Inc has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Fluent Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fluent by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 278,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fluent by 1,233.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Fluent by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

