Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.50. 251,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,695. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 798.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 74,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 140.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 393,627 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.