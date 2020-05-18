Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.43.
NYSE:BEN traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.50. 251,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,695. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 798.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 74,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 140.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 393,627 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
