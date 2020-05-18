Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $346.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,860. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

