Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,121 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $25.41. 55,668,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,666,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

