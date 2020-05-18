Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $7.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,971,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,581,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day moving average is $147.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

