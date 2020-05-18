Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,480,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,826. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

