Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading 7.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.02, 3,914,909 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,663,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Specifically, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Also, Director John Jeffry Louis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at $540,916.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 276,133 shares of company stock worth $785,826 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $948.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gannett stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.05% of Gannett worth $39,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

