General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Increased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,452,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,842,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.49.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

