Huimin Wang Sells 1,717 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 1,717 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $372,039.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Huimin Wang sold 3,883 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $850,493.49.

On Monday, April 13th, Huimin Wang sold 3,911 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $833,003.89.

On Monday, March 30th, Huimin Wang sold 4,948 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.10, for a total transaction of $980,198.80.

NYSE:EW traded up $3.47 on Monday, reaching $216.43. 959,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,400. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.86 and a 200-day moving average of $223.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

