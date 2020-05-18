Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Up 10.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s stock price traded up 10.1% on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $8.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Huntington Bancshares traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.26, 9,626,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 13,088,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

