Insider Buying: China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) CEO Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) CEO James S. Metcalf bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 800,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,216.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. DA Davidson upgraded China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Metro Rural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.66.

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

