Insider Buying: MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) CFO Buys 17,798 Shares of Stock

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) CFO Frank P. Lanuto bought 17,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $19,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank P. Lanuto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MDC Partners alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Frank P. Lanuto bought 1,156 shares of MDC Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,202.24.

NASDAQ:MDCA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 306,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,983. MDC Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MDC Partners by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 175,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 136,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MDC Partners by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 73,779 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in MDC Partners by 472.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.