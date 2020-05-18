Insider Buying: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Director Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Director Richard L. Federico purchased 7,000 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RPT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. 2,627,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.61. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

