Insider Selling: EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EPAM traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.93. 276,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.85. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $248.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.