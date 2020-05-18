Insider Selling: HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) CAO Sells 32,459 Shares of Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HMSY traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in HMS by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of HMS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HMS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HMS by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in HMS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HMS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

