Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells 1,734 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $52,314.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NSTG stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 365,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.32. NanoString Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

