Insider Selling: Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,456,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after buying an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,153,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.