Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,818,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,586,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $28,400.00.
  • On Monday, April 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.
  • On Monday, April 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.
  • On Friday, March 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 7,071 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $7,283.13.
  • On Monday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 4,904 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $5,051.12.

Shares of TYME stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,486. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $184.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

