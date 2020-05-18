Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,818,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,586,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.
- On Monday, May 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $28,400.00.
- On Monday, April 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.
- On Monday, April 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.
- On Monday, April 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.
- On Monday, April 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.
- On Monday, March 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.
- On Monday, March 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.
- On Friday, March 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 7,071 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $7,283.13.
- On Monday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 4,904 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $5,051.12.
Shares of TYME stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,486. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $184.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.01.
TYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday.
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.