Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.3% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,819,000 after purchasing an additional 161,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,396,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,254,777. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.