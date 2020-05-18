IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Director Buys $25,410.00 in Stock

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Director Robert Earle Grove bought 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,825. IRIDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 million. On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRIX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 17.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 290,565 shares during the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

