IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Director Buys $25,410.00 in Stock

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Director Robert Earle Grove bought 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,825. IRIDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 million. On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 17.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 290,565 shares during the last quarter. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.