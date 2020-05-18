iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,011,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.13. 1,242,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,206. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.