iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,617,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,257,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $7.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,880,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,581,789. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

