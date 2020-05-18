iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.70. 46,880,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,581,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

