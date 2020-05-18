Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price Up 7.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) shares were up 7.5% on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Janus Henderson Group traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $18.97, approximately 1,624,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,578,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

