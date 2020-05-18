Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 2,218,942 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,218,942 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of Western Midstream Partners worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,085,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,073 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,031,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 982,752 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 445,285 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $4,472,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

In other news, Director James R. Crane bought 340,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,250.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Ure bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

WES traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. 3,964,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 3.97. Western Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.13%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

