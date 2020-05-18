L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Up 17.6% After Analyst Upgrade

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)’s stock price traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. L Brands traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.77, 15,578,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 10,507,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,624,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

