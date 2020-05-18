Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Trading Up 10.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares were up 10.3% on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $58.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lamar Advertising traded as high as $66.20 and last traded at $65.30, approximately 1,136,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 952,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit