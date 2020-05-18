Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Trading Up 10.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares were up 10.3% on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $58.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lamar Advertising traded as high as $66.20 and last traded at $65.30, approximately 1,136,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 952,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.