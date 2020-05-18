LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LGL Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. 10,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,212. LGL Group has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in LGL Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 74,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGL Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LGL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LGL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

