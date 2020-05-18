LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LGL Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. 10,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,212. LGL Group has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.55.
LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter.
LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.
