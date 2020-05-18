Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.40. 1,854,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,230. The company has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

