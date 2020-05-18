Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,317 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. 26,962,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,727,754. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

