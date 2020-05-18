Mackay Shields LLC Has $36.81 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura increased their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.32.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $452.58. 7,771,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,603,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.40. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $455.00. The firm has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,545 shares of company stock valued at $81,874,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

