Mackay Shields LLC Sells 23,328 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,328 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $47,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $7.01 on Monday, hitting $233.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,630,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,702. The company has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.68 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

