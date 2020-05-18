Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Director Howard Kent Buys 8,100 Shares

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Director Howard Kent acquired 8,100 shares of Malvern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $86,022.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,849.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Howard Kent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Howard Kent acquired 6,170 shares of Malvern Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $66,574.30.

MLVF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,484. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

