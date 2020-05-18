Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Trading 9.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) traded up 9.5% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.74, 1,709,528 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,620,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Specifically, Director David M. Sparby purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $80,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Margaret A. Link purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,387.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

