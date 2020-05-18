Melissa B. Fisher Sells 450 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $47,124.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,973,407.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.75. 559,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,213. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $111.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.00.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.
