Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Moody’s to earn $9.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

NYSE MCO opened at $251.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.96. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,657 shares of company stock worth $18,759,715. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

