Morgan Stanley Cuts American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target to $93.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 182,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.08. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

