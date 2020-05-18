NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Decreased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

NEE stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,632. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.45 and a 200 day moving average of $242.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

