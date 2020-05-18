NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) SVP Sells $34,364.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $34,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NGM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 164,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,622. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

