Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 1.0% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Nike stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,516,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.