NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NTN Buzztime stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

