Oak Asset Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 59,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CVS Health by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 440,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 138,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,817,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,015. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

