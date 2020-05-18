Oak Asset Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.47. 16,299,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,194,651. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

