Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,192 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,183,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,424,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

