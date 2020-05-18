Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 4.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.55. 12,302,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,938,589. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

