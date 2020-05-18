OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Up 12.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)’s stock price shot up 12.2% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.42, 257,964 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 272,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Specifically, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,600 shares of company stock worth $122,186. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCFC. TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $832.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit