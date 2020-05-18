OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Up 12.2% on Insider Buying Activity

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)’s stock price shot up 12.2% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.42, 257,964 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 272,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Specifically, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,600 shares of company stock worth $122,186. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCFC. TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $832.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

