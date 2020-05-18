ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Raises Dividend to $1.29 Per Share

ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.285 per share on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This is a boost from ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $21.03 on Monday. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

