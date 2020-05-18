Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after acquiring an additional 309,632 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,117,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,253,178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

